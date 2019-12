(Mass Appeal) – The ever-glamorous Leandra Rivera of Studio L, Makeup, Brow, joined us in Studio 1 A to show us some glamorous makeup tips for New Year’s Eve!

First, Rivera suggested using a highlighter to accentuate cheekbones and down the center of the nose. She also suggested adding highlighter around the tear-duct of the eye – the more sparkle the better!

Finally, Rivera created a classic bold lip and added a light gold glitter gloss in the center of the pout to add dimension and shine.