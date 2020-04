(Mass Appeal) – If you have acrylic nails or gel polish, going to the salon regularly is a must for maintenance! But, with salons closed for another month, you may need to take matters into your own hands. Karrie Welch from KarrieWelch.com joins us with advice on removing artificial fingernails and regrowing healthy natural nails.

Karrie adds that, if you have hard gel nails, the coating must be filed off. It will not dissolve with soaking.