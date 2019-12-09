1  of  2
Breaking News
Two tractor-trailers involved in crash on I-90 in Russell World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
1  of  2
Watch Live
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby

Makeover Monday: Balayage and foil, the differences and benefits

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Balayage and foil are two different ways to brighten your hair and Wicked Salon’s Michaela Murray and Robin Sayward joined us for Makeover Monday to explain the benefits and differences.

Murray brought in a model to demonstrate balayage, which she described as a way to hand paint highlights to impart the sun kissed look you have when you are little. She added it’s lower maintenance than foil, and you won’t have the obvious line of roots you have with a full dye or foil.

Sayward was demonstrating how one can highlight their hair with foils and mentioned the highlights can be adapted per person – adding more or even less to achieve a desired look.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots