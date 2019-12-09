Makeover Monday: Balayage and foil, the differences and benefits

(Mass Appeal) – Balayage and foil are two different ways to brighten your hair and Wicked Salon’s Michaela Murray and Robin Sayward joined us for Makeover Monday to explain the benefits and differences.

Murray brought in a model to demonstrate balayage, which she described as a way to hand paint highlights to impart the sun kissed look you have when you are little. She added it’s lower maintenance than foil, and you won’t have the obvious line of roots you have with a full dye or foil.

Sayward was demonstrating how one can highlight their hair with foils and mentioned the highlights can be adapted per person – adding more or even less to achieve a desired look.