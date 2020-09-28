Makeover Monday: Bangs are big for fall 2020

(Mass Appeal) – Bangs are back in a big way for fall 2020 and Kim Bruno, elite stylist from DiGrigoli Salon, joined us to talk about the different styles and which ones are good fit for you.

There are so many different styles of bangs – baby bangs, blunt bangs, fringe bangs, and curtain bangs. We talked about the differences of each style and what face shape and hair type they work best for.

Bruno showed a great trick to fake your own bangs! Make a high pony tail and split it in half. Pin half of the pony tail down as if it was your bangs and then hide the clip by making a quick bun with the other half of hair.