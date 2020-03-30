Watch Live
Makeover Monday: Clean and sanitize your makeup and brushes

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – Why not use this time at home productively to spring clean your makeup and brushes! Leandra Rivera of Studio L Makeup, Brow and Lash Lounge joined us for a demonstration.

Rivera advises that you use a tea tree foam or isopropyl alcohol to clean your makeup and brushes. Using a bowl of warm water, gently massage the brushes with the foam and rinse until the water is clear. Spritz the brushes with alcohol after washing them and stand them up to dry.

Rivera mentioned not to forget to clean your beauty blender, which can harbor a lot of bacteria. Again, use foam, rinse until water is clear and spritz with alcohol.

