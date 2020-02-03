Makeover Monday: Date night makeup looks to enhance your natural beauty

(Mass Appeal) – Today’s Makeover Monday centered on the theme “date night” and Leandra Rivera, owner of Studio L Makeup, Brow and Lash Lounge, joined us with tips on how to create a natural look that highlights your best features.

Rivera did some light contouring to make our model’s cheekbones pop. She added some shimmer to the top of the cheekbones and used a lighter shadow right underneath the brow.

For the perfect pout, Rivera also contoured the lips, adding more definition. She used a setting spray to keep the look in place.

