Breaking News
Jury finds Pittsfield man guilty of rape, strangulation, kidnapping, among other charges
Watch Live
Last Day to Donate Toys for Tots: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby
1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Chicopee Public Schools Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr South Hadley Public Schools Springfield Public Schools

Makeover Monday: De-mystifying makeup brushes

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – There are so many different types of makeup brushes it can be overwhelming to figure out what each is used for. Leandra Rivera of Studio L Makeup, Brow & Lash Lounge joined us for Makeover Monday to talk about the functions of each brush and how to use them to look your best.

According to Rivera, the largest brushes you have are for blending and contouring. A large fan-shaped brush can provide nice angles when contouring your cheekbones and a more concentrated round brush is ideal for blush.

Rivera added that as a general rule, the puffier the brush is, the more it is used to soften lines and blend – regardless of the size. Smaller puffy brushes are used to blend and soften the look of eye shadow. More angled and sharper edged brushes are used to define brows or apply eyeliner.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories