Makeover Monday: De-mystifying makeup brushes

(Mass Appeal) – There are so many different types of makeup brushes it can be overwhelming to figure out what each is used for. Leandra Rivera of Studio L Makeup, Brow & Lash Lounge joined us for Makeover Monday to talk about the functions of each brush and how to use them to look your best.

According to Rivera, the largest brushes you have are for blending and contouring. A large fan-shaped brush can provide nice angles when contouring your cheekbones and a more concentrated round brush is ideal for blush.

Rivera added that as a general rule, the puffier the brush is, the more it is used to soften lines and blend – regardless of the size. Smaller puffy brushes are used to blend and soften the look of eye shadow. More angled and sharper edged brushes are used to define brows or apply eyeliner.