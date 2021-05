(Mass Appeal) – Taking care of our skin means protecting ourselves from things like UV rays and the stresses of everyday life.

Denise Walker, Practice Manager at Bella MedSpa in Westfield talks about the ENVIRON Skin Care products their medical aestheticians use on patients.

Bella MedSpa is located at 53 Court Street in Westfield. You can book your free consultation by calling 413-562-3552 or logging onto mybellamedspa.com.

Segment sponsored by: Bella MedSpa