Makeover Monday: Get your makeup to stay on your face and not on your mask!

(Mass Appeal) – Have you ever taken off your face mask and realized your foundation has come off with it? Makeup can often transfer onto face masks. Leandra Rivera offers her best tips to get your makeup to stay put.

Use light layers for best results. After you moisturize and prime your skin, add a layer of setting powder. Then apply your foundation and the rest of your makeup and finish with another dusting of setting powder or a spray. This layering method will help make your makeup last under a mask.