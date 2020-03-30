Makeover Monday: Help keep your style and color looking fresh with these simple tips

(Mass Appeal) – Salons are closed and people who did not have an appointment before the shut down could be dealing with roots as well as shaggy styles. Michaela Murray, co-owner of Wicked Salon, joined us with clever tips on how to help hair.

If you are dealing with roots, Murray suggested using a powder or spray, both water resistant products. She advises not making drastic changes yourself at home because you maybe left with a style you hate until the salons reopen.

Murray added if you are feeling shaggy, this is a great time to bring out the hair accessories or rock a cute bun.