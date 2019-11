(Mass Appeal) – For today’s Makeover Monday, we were joined by Leandra Rivera, of Studio L Makeup, Brow and Lash Lounge, who simplified highlighting and contouring techniques.

Ideal for making your features pop, Rivera started with contouring and placed a dark shade at the temples, jawline and top of the cheek bones.

Rivera finished with highlighting, adding a lighter color under the eyes for a fresh and bright appearance.