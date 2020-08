(Mass Appeal) – For today’s Makeover Monday, we asked elite stylist Kim Bruno from DiGrigoli Salon to share what she knows about the frequency of hair washing.

According to Bruno, if you hair type allows, it’s good to skip a wash if you can. It can work to extend the life of your color.

She added that the dry shampoos work, however it’s important to make sure you don’t leave it on for to long as they can be irritating.