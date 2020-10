(Mass Appeal) – For today’s Makeover Monday, Leandra Rivera of Studio L Makeup, Brow & Lash Lounge, joined us with ways to dazzle up your Halloween makeup.

Rivera noted that you can use lash glue to adhere rhinestones and glitter to your face and hairline – and it will just peel off like a sticker!

She also suggested using a really bright eyeliner and a cream-based shadow for additional staying power.