Makeover Monday: How to play up your eyes while wearing a mask

(Mass Appeal) – When you are wearing a mask, your eyes are on display, so why not add some drama and play them up! Leandra Rivera, Studio L Makeup, Brow and Lash Lounge, joined us with tips.

Rivera advised adding a highlighting shadow to the corner of your eyes to brighten things up. Then, using natural-looking false eyelashes can make your eyes look bigger and more awake.

Next, think about liner. Use a soft brown powder on your upper lash line and consider something bright on your lower lash line, like a bright yellow.