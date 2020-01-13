Makeover Monday: Light moisturizing makeup to take you through the New Year

(Mass Appeal) – During the cold, dry months it’s nice to find a counter-balance with your makeup. Kim Bruno, elite stylist from DiGrigoli Salon, visited for Makeover Monday with tips on creating a dewy, well-moisturized look to carry you through the winter.

Bruno started by using a highlighter stick on the cheekbones and above the brow. She then mixed foundation with moisturizer and used a brush to apply it.

Bruno used the same brush for the foundation to apply a creme blush, that way the color builds evenly.