Makeover Monday: Maintenance before makeup

(Mass Appeal) – A good makeup application is hard to achieve if your skin and lips are dry and flaky. Leandra Rivera of Studio L Makeup, Brow & Lash Lounge, joined us with tips on how to achieve a smooth and moisturized face.

According to Rivera, step one is exfoliation. Use an exfoliating glove in the shower with a gentle, circular motion – do not forget to include your lips.

Next, apply a serum. Rivera suggests applying a serum with a jade roller, rolling up against gravity. This helps press the product into the skin, encouraging better absorption. Rivera noted that if the skin is exfoliated, the product sinks in a better because it doesn’t have to fight its way past the extra layer of dry skin.

