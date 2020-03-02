1  of  2
Makeover Monday: Makeup bag essentials everyone needs to have

(Mass Appeal) – For today’s Makeover Monday, Leandra Rivera, owner of Studio L Make up, Brow and Lash Lounge, joined us with beauty basics – essential products every woman needs in their makeup bag.

According to Rivera, you need to start with a good canvas, which brings us to our first essential – a quality serum to stay hydrated. The next essential is foundation and of course, a sponge applicator.

Rivera also mentioned that a contouring stick and setting powder – both to set the makeup and brighten under the eyes – are essential.

