Makeover Monday: Makeup bag must-haves

(Mass Appeal) – For today’s Makeover Monday, the glamorous Leandra Rivera, owner of Studio L, Makeup, Brow and Lash Lounge, gave us a glimpse into her makeup bag and an idea of which makeup essentials no one should be without.

First, Rivera said she’s never without a mattifying foundation. Also essential are setting sprays and powders – make sure you use both to keep everything in place.

Next, a fine tipped brow brush to fill in your brows and a blend of contouring powders to give your face dimension.