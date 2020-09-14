Makeover Monday: Makeup bag must-haves

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – For today’s Makeover Monday, the glamorous Leandra Rivera, owner of Studio L, Makeup, Brow and Lash Lounge, gave us a glimpse into her makeup bag and an idea of which makeup essentials no one should be without.

First, Rivera said she’s never without a mattifying foundation. Also essential are setting sprays and powders – make sure you use both to keep everything in place.

Next, a fine tipped brow brush to fill in your brows and a blend of contouring powders to give your face dimension.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today