Makeover Monday: Making your own nourishing hair mask at home

(Mass Appeal) – Winter weather can make hair dry and brittle, so it’s important to the take time to soothe it with a moisturizing mask. Fred Hawck, co-owner of Wicked Salon, showed us how to make two different hair masks at home.

The first mask Hawck showed us uses things that you can find in your own kitchen – a banana and an avocado! Hawck suggested blending them together and adding a few drops of peppermint oil and you instantly have a mask that adds shine and vitamins.

The second mask was a blend of coconut and jojoba oils, equal parts – also with a drop of peppermint oil. Hawck said noted you don’t have to soak the hair with oils mask – just get it damp and the oils will have no problem penetrating the hair shaft.