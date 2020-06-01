Makeover Monday: Moisturizing and makeup tips to get that glow

(Mass Appeal) – For today’s Makeover Monday, Leandra Rivera of Studio L Makeup, Brow & Lash Lounge joined us with tips on how to moisturized and apply makeup for a dewy glow.

Rivera shared her motto “maintenance before makeup,” emphasizing the importance of healthy skin. She said it’s important to exfoliate prior to moisturizing so dead skin doesn’t block the absorption.

Using a highlighter on certain points of your face can emphasize a fresh look. Highlighter is most effective on the top of the cheekbones and down the center of the nose.