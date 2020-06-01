1  of  2
Watch Live
3:30PM: Governor Baker to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus 3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Makeover Monday: Moisturizing and makeup tips to get that glow

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – For today’s Makeover Monday, Leandra Rivera of Studio L Makeup, Brow & Lash Lounge joined us with tips on how to moisturized and apply makeup for a dewy glow.

Rivera shared her motto “maintenance before makeup,” emphasizing the importance of healthy skin. She said it’s important to exfoliate prior to moisturizing so dead skin doesn’t block the absorption.

Using a highlighter on certain points of your face can emphasize a fresh look. Highlighter is most effective on the top of the cheekbones and down the center of the nose.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today