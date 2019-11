(Mass Appeal) – The perfect pout made its way down the runway this fall and Leandra Rivera of Studio L Makeup, Brow & Lash Lounge joined us to demonstrate how the look is achieved.

Rivera stated that you should first line the lips with a liner and then fill in with concealer. These two products add nice dimension and can make your lips look fuller.

Rivera then took a fuchsia color and applied it to the outer corner of the lips and then a lighter, shimmery shade on in the inner center of the lip.