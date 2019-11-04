Makeover Monday: Styles to get you ready for party season

(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking for a solid style to take you from party to party this Thanksgiving season, then you’ve come to the right place. Tara Abramowicz from Salon Herdis joined us with two easy and on-trend looks.

Abramowicz first showed us how to create a loose wave by splitting your hair in just six simple sections. She held the styling wand perpendicular and wrapped hair around. She noted it is important to let the hair cool before touching or combing it through with your hands.

The second look centered on keeping trendy hair clips and barrettes firmly in place. Abramowicz teased the hair and then used a bobby pin to anchor the clip in place.