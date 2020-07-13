Makeover Monday: Summer hair care tips

(Mass Appeal) – Hair takes a beating in the summer elements: color can fade, ends become brittle and there’s the continual fight to fend off frizz. Kim Bruno, elite stylist with DiGrigoli Salon, joined us with expert tips on summer hair care.

First, Bruno suggests wetting you hair and spraying it with a UV protectant before you hit the beach or the pool. Your hair acts like a sponge, she added, and this will create a barrier between the sun, salt, and chlorine.

Bruno also suggests fighting the frizz by avoiding heat styling products and switching to a silk pillowcase. Also favor fabric covered hair ties like scrunchies rather than tight elastics, which can cause a lot of breakage.