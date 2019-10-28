Makeover Monday: Take your Halloween look to the next level with these artistic tips

(Mass Appeal) – Leandra Rivera of Studio L Makeup, Brow & Lash Lounge, joined us in Studio 1A for Makeover Monday. She shared some tips on how to take your look to the next level for Halloween.

Rivera suggested using eyelash glue to adhere crystals to the skin. She said it’s great because it’s easy to remove as it just peels right off. Rivera used the same technique for the glitter lips – adhering the packed glitter to the lip with lash glue, which again will just peel right off. No scrubbing away glitter for hours!

Rivera also applied giant false eyelashes and used a lot of color around the eye. Halloween is a great time to experiment with exotic colors. Concealer helped adhere the eye shadow to underneath the eye.