(Mass Appeal) – Spring time means it’s time to brighten up your look and Michaela Murray, co-owner of Wicked Salon, and colorist Kat Estell joined us with hair coloring ideas and tips to make that color last.

Murray used a cherry cola color to brighten up her model’s look – a nice alternative to the standard blond.

Estell explained that on Murray’s hair she used both highlights and low lights in addition to “money pieces,” brighter colored strands that frame the face.