Makeover Monday: Tips on grooming facial hair at home

(Mass Appeal) – For today’s Makeover Monday, we were joined by Evan Nyman, owner of Bentley’s Barbershop in Springfield, who shared helpful tips on how to neatly trim your facial hair at home.

According to Nyman, prior to getting started, give your beard a good brushing with a baby brush. He noted when using the clippers, it’s best to go longer – that way you can just cut more off if you need to, as opposed to starting to short and then being stuck.

Nyman demonstrated a bit on his own beard, adding that you bring the clippers from the top down, in the direction of the hair growth.

