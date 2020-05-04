Makeover Monday: Touching up your roots at home

1  of  4
(Mass Appeal) – It might be time to take matters into your own hands and touch up your roots at home. Michaela Murray, co-owner of Wicked Salon, joined us to demonstrate how it’s done.

Murray advises wearing an old t-shirt and putting something petroleum jelly around you hair line to prevent the dye from staining your skin.

She says to work in sections, painting the solution down to cover you roots. She advised that the sections should be thin enough that you can see through them. Murray also cautioned about using the hair dye more than once. If it’s been opened and used, it can’t be saved for touch ups the following day.

