Makeover Monday: Turn up the heat with date night looks that are on-trend and versatile

(Mass Appeal) – Fashionista Jaimie Tucker joined us in studio for part two of Makeover Monday, date night styles!

Tucker, a blogger at JaimieTucker.com, brought in three easy and fun date night fashion ideas that centered on key pieces of a wardrobe: a sweater, a bodysuit and a knit dress.

Tucker showed how the sweater can paired with jeans or a skirt and booties for a flirty, yet cozy look. The bodysuit was next and Tucker added that many of them are low cut, so it’s nice to wear a bralette underneath for a touch of texture. Last, Tucker modeled the knit dress, which is a staple in her wardrobe. Paired with boots, the knit dress is a classic date night look.