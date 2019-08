For today’s Makeover Monday, we had Leandra Rivera, owner of Studio L Makeup, Brow & Lash Lounge, join us in studio to show us how the magic of makeup up can create the appearance of symmetry.

First Rivera suggested starting with the brows. She showed us how to properly measure each brow in order for them to appear symmetrical.

Then she showed us how contouring can work to even the face and create depth. Lastly, she recommended using shadow to line under the eye and create symmetry.