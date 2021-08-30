Making 30-minute mozzarella

(Mass Appeal) – Cheese is a wonderful item. There are so many different kinds but I would never think that you could make cheese at home. Cheesemaker Sheila Litchfield from Dell Farm in Heath is here to show us how to make a 30-minute mozzarella.

Equipment: Stainless steel pan, slotted spoon, colander, microwavable bowl, thermometer, food-service gloves

Ingredients:

1 gallon of pasteurized cow milk (NOT ULTRA PASTEURIZED)

1 ½ tsp. citric acid

¼ tsp lipase

¼ tsp rennet (animal or vegetable) (KEEP IN REFRIGERATOR UNTIL READY TO USE)

1 tsp salt

Dissolve citric acid in ¼ cup cool water Dilute lipase in ¼ tsp cool water. Stir diluted citric acid and lipase into milk while it is cold. Heat milk to 88 degrees F. Stir frequently. At some point the milk will begin to curdle. Leave the pot on the heat. Remove rennet from refrigerator and dilute it in ¼ cup cool water. Gently stir in the diluted rennet with an up and down motion. Heat the milk to between 100-105 degrees F. Limit stirring or curds will break. When curd has formed, turn off the heat. The curds should look like thick yogurt and the whey should be cloudy- if it is too milky white then wait a few minutes more. With a slotted spoon, gently ladle the curds into a microwavable bowl. Press curds gently with your gloved hand to expel whey*. Microwave curds on HIGH for 1 minute; drain off whey; add salt and kneed the curds to mix in salt and to evenly distribute the heat. Microwave on HIGH for 35 seconds. Microwave on HIGH for 35 seconds one final time. (Adjust microwave time and frequency according to microwave power- judge this by how the curds look and act and whether all whey has been expelled). Stretch the curds like taffy until they are smooth and shiny. If the curds break rather than stretch, then they are too cool and need to be microwaved again briefly. Do not over work the curds as this can make them tough. Once the cheese has been stretched, it is ready to eat or to be shaped and cooled in ice water.

*Do not dispose of whey in your drain if you are on a septic system. Whey is a by-product of cheesemaking that would harm the natural bacterial process in a septic system because it gobbles up needed oxygen.