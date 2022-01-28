Making a classic chicken parmesan

(Mass Appeal) – Buckley Healthcare Center Chef Mike Harrison, from Seasons Restaurant at Buckley, is with us today to show how he makes his classic chicken parmesan and you will certainly want to try this at home.

Chicken Parmesan

INGREDIENTS

For Tomato Sauce

4Tablespoon Olive oil

6 Tomatoes (diced)

2 cans Crushed tomatoes (28 oz)

4 tablespoon Basil

3 Garlic cloves

½ Yellow onion

Breading Chicken for Chicken Parmesan

4 oz Grated Parmesan Cheese

1 tablespoon Parsley finely chopped (finely chopped)

1 tablespoon Fresh oregano (finely chopped)

1 Teaspoon fennel

2 cups Japanese Panko Breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon Paprika

3 Whole Eggs

1 cups All-Purpose Flour

1teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon Black pepper (cracked)

Chicken Parmesan

4 Breaded Cutlets

¼ 90/10 olive oil (for frying)

1-2 spoonful Tomato Sauce

2 8 oz Fresh Mozzarella Balls (cut into 3/4 in thick rounds)

For Pappardella

1 lb Pappardella

1 tablespoon Olive oil

1 tablespoon Parsley (finely chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS

For Tomato Sauce

Heat 90/10 olive oil in a saucepan over medium flame.

Add yellow and garlic. Cook until the onion is transparent.

Add Roma tomatoes to the saucepan, bring to the simmer and cook for 20 minutes until sauce slightly thickens.

For Bread Chicken

Take a shallow pan with flour salt and pepper.

Whisk the eggs and add to a second shallow pan.

In the third shallow pan, mix panko with grated Parmesan cheese, fennel, chopped parsley, chopped fresh oregano, and paprika.

Now season each cutlet with salt and pepper. Coat with flour, followed by eggs in the second pan and lastly, the Japanese panko mix.

Chicken Parmesan

Heat 1/3 cup of 90/10 olive oil in a large pan. Place two cutlets in the hot oil.

Cook on each side for at least 2-3 minutes until golden brown.

Place on a wire rack to rest.

Now add 1-2 spoonfuls of sauce on top of the centers of cooked chicken.

Place a few slices of mozzarella on top of the sauce and broil in the oven to melt.

For Pappardelle

Bring a large stockpot of salted water to boil.

Add dry Pappardella and cook for 10-12 minutes until it is dense.

Drain pasta in a colander.

Then coat pasta with a few tablespoons of sauce, salt, pepper, chopped parsley, chopped basil, and grated parmesan cheese.

