Making a CSA work for you: Meal planning and more

(Mass Appeal) – Research conducted at Cornell University estimates an approximate 20 percent cost savings when you shop for vegetables locally at a CSA as opposed to the grocery store. Connie Adams from the Yellow Stonehouse Farm in Westfield joins us with more on the benefits of CSAs and her fantastic recipe for roasted root vegetable chili.

Roasted Root Vegetable Chili – serves 6

This is a crowd-pleaser and the recipe is easy to double. You can also substitute or add your favorite root vegetables to change it up – simply dice and add to the roasting pan! There’s even an idea for what to do with any leftover chili!

Ingredients:

2 med parsnips, diced OR 1 large turnip, diced 2 large carrots, diced

1 large chopped sweet onion 1 large chef potato, diced

1 14.5 oz. can fire roasted tomatoes Red or green pepper, diced

1 TBL olive oil 2 tsp YSF chili powder

3 cloves garlic, minced 1 tsp ground cumin

2 TBL tomato paste 2 15 oz. cans pinto beans

1 cup vegetable broth Salt & Pepper to taste

Optional: grated cheese Optional: sour cream

Pre1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Generously oil a large shallow roasting pan. Toss and distribute the onions, carrots, parsnips/turnips, and potatoes in the pan. Sprinkle with salt & pepper, tossing to coat. Roast the vegetables, turning once, until softened and lightly browned, 30-35 minutes.

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the bell pepper, garlic and cook stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the tomato paste, chili powder, cumin and ½ tsp of salt. Add the tomatoes, ½ cup of the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for 20 minutes. Optional: If you want to include beans in your chili, prepare a basic recipe using dried beans: clean, soak overnight, drain, cover with water/broth cook with aromatics until tender, around 4 hours, adding more fluid as necessary to keep covered until close to end. Then add 1.5 cups cooked beans to chili along with the roasted vegetables. If using canned, simply add 1 can at this point. When the roasted vegetables are tender, add them to the pot and simmer for 15 minutes to blend flavors. Add additional broth if needed. Taste & adjust seasonings, if needed. Ladle into bowls or large cups and if desired, top with optional grated cheese and/or sour cream. Serve hot.

Leftover idea: Make a taco salad using leftover chili and ground meat atop leafy greens. Top with salsa, chopped tomatoes, olives, grated cheddar cheese, crumbled taco chips, and sour cream.