Making a Curried Carrot Soup

(Mass Appeal) – The great thing about carrots is that they are very versatile and can be prepared many different ways. And with a sweet taste, they add a twist of flavor to whatever dish they are in. Tinky Weisblat shares a carrot recipe that has a little bit of Indian tang to it.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

1 large onion, roughly chopped

1 clove garlic, roughly chopped

1 medium to large potato, roughly diced (large makes a heartier soup)

1 pound carrots, roughly diced (about 6 cups)

3 to 4 cups strong vegetable or chicken stock (less stock makes the soup thicker)

1 teaspoon salt (and/or to taste)

1/2 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons good curry powder

a little lemon juice

a little sour cream for garnish (optional)

fresh chives for garnish (optional)

Cooking Directions:

In a large saucepan or Dutch oven melt the butter. Sauté the onions and garlic; then stir in the potatoes and carrots. Cook for a few minutes, stirring frequently, and then add the stock and the salt.

Bring the mixture to a boil. Cover the soup, and reduce the heat. Simmer until the vegetables are tender (about 1/2 hour).

Puree the soup, either in batches in a blender or in its pot using an immersion blender. Stir in the spices, and heat the soup again briefly. Taste and adjust seasonings. Just before serving add the lemon juice. Ladle into bowls and garnish as desired.