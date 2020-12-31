Making a Red Raspberry and Chocolate Trifle with Champagne Whipped Cream

(Mass Appeal) – Here’s a dessert recipe that can put a different spin on any New Year’s Eve celebrations you might be having, or for any special event throughout the year.

Jessie-Sierra Ross from the blog, Straight To The Hips Baby, is here to tell us how to make a Red Raspberry and Chocolate Trifle with Champagne Whipped Cream.

Chocolate Raspberry Trifle with Champagne Whipped Cream

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 4 servings

2-3 cups of your favorite chocolate cake, cubed into 1-inch squares (I like to use my Chocolate Cranberry Bundt Cake recipe, minus the cranberries!)

(3) 6 ounce flats of fresh raspberries

(1) 6 ounce fresh blackberries

½ cup + ¼ cup sugar, divided

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons champagne

1 tablespoon water

A squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Edible flowers, chocolate shavings, or edible glitter for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

To make the Coulis

Take (2) 6 ounce flats of raspberries, rinse & let dry. Add to a small saucepan with ½ cup of sugar, 1 tablespoon of water, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Stir to combine.

Set on medium-high heat and bring to a boil, while stirring occasionally.

Let boil for 10 minutes, while stirring and breaking up the fruit.

Once thoroughly boiled and slightly thickened, remove from the heat and let cool for a minute.

Place a fine mesh sieve over a medium sized mixing bowl. Pour the raspberry mixture through the sieve, and push the cooked raspberries through the sieve with a rubber spatula. We want to save all the delicious juices, but none of the seeds!

Discard the seeds & the pulp, and transfer the coulis to a glass jar or plastic container with a lid. Chill.

To make the Whipped Cream (chill your bowl and whisk attachments 10 minutes prior to making)

Using an already chilled bowl & whisk attachment, add the heavy whipping cream to the bowl and begin to beat on medium-high speed, until foamy.

Next, add the 1/4 cup of sugar and beat on high until you see soft peaks (peaks that fall over when you pick up the beater).

At this point, add the 2 tablespoons of champagne, and beat on high speed until you get tall peaks.

To Assemble

Using 4 small juice glasses or champagne coupes, add 3 cubes of chocolate cake to the bottom of the glass and press down slightly.

Next, drizzle a tablespoon of the chilled raspberry coulis over the cake, followed by a heaping spoonful of champagne cream.

Now, add a layer of raspberries and blackberries, and press down slightly.

Repeat the layers again with a layer of chocolate cake, raspberry coulis, and finished with champagne cream on top.

Garnish with a few berries, edible flowers, or edible glitter.