Making a Red Raspberry and Chocolate Trifle with Champagne Whipped Cream

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Here’s a dessert recipe that can put a different spin on any New Year’s Eve celebrations you might be having, or for any special event throughout the year.

Jessie-Sierra Ross from the blog, Straight To The Hips Baby, is here to tell us how to make a Red Raspberry and Chocolate Trifle with Champagne Whipped Cream.

Chocolate Raspberry Trifle with Champagne Whipped Cream

INGREDIENTS:
Makes 4 servings

2-3 cups of your favorite chocolate cake, cubed into 1-inch squares (I like to use my Chocolate Cranberry Bundt Cake recipe, minus the cranberries!)

(3) 6 ounce flats of fresh raspberries

(1) 6 ounce fresh blackberries

½ cup + ¼ cup sugar, divided

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons champagne

1 tablespoon water

A squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Edible flowers, chocolate shavings, or edible glitter for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

To make the Coulis

Take (2) 6 ounce flats of raspberries, rinse & let dry. Add to a small saucepan with ½ cup of sugar, 1 tablespoon of water, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Stir to combine.

Set on medium-high heat and bring to a boil, while stirring occasionally.

Let boil for 10 minutes, while stirring and breaking up the fruit.

Once thoroughly boiled and slightly thickened, remove from the heat and let cool for a minute.

Place a fine mesh sieve over a medium sized mixing bowl. Pour the raspberry mixture through the sieve, and push the cooked raspberries through the sieve with a rubber spatula. We want to save all the delicious juices, but none of the seeds!

Discard the seeds & the pulp, and transfer the coulis to a glass jar or plastic container with a lid. Chill.

To make the Whipped Cream (chill your bowl and whisk attachments 10 minutes prior to making)

Using an already chilled bowl & whisk attachment, add the heavy whipping cream to the bowl and begin to beat on medium-high speed, until foamy.

Next, add the 1/4 cup of sugar and beat on high until you see soft peaks (peaks that fall over when you pick up the beater).

At this point, add the 2 tablespoons of champagne, and beat on high speed until you get tall peaks.

To Assemble

Using 4 small juice glasses or champagne coupes, add 3 cubes of chocolate cake to the bottom of the glass and press down slightly.

Next, drizzle a tablespoon of the chilled raspberry coulis over the cake, followed by a heaping spoonful of champagne cream.

Now, add a layer of raspberries and blackberries, and press down slightly.

Repeat the layers again with a layer of chocolate cake, raspberry coulis, and finished with champagne cream on top.

Garnish with a few berries, edible flowers, or edible glitter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today