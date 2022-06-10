(Mass Appeal) – We have two recipes in today’s show from Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, and we start with a Roasted Vegetable Pasta Salad with an herby dressing.

Roasted Vegetable Pasta Salad



Ingredients:

1-pound short cut pasta

2 yellow squashes, cut into half moons

1 bunch asparagus

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ cup olive oil, plus 2 tbs.

1 lemon, juiced and zested

2 tbs. fresh chives, chopped

2 tbs. fresh dill, chopped

2 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

Optional: ¼ cup feta, 2 tbs. pistachios, chopped

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium saucepan on medium-high boil water for the pasta. Add in salt to the boiling, cook the pasta 2 minutes shy of package directions. Place the prepared yellow squash and asparagus on the rimmed baking sheet. Toss with salt, pepper and the 2 tbs. of olive oil. Roast for 22 minutes.

In a measuring cup add the olive oil, lemon juice, fresh chive, fresh dill, fresh parsley, salt and pepper to taste. Whisk until well combined and set aside until the pasta and vegetables are done. In a mixing bowl toss together the cooked pasta, roasted vegetables, tomatoes and dressing. Toss gently until everything is well coated. Enjoy!