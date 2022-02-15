(Mass Appeal) – Virtually all families like soup and a good one that’s easy to make, delicious and healthy is Minestrone Soup. Ashely Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is here to share her recipe for this soup staple.

Ingredients:

4 tbs. olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 medium carrots, chopped

3 ribs celery, chopped

1 cup potatoes, chopped

¼ cup green beans, frozen

4 cups vegetable broth

1 ½ tsp. dried basil

½ tsp. dried thyme

¼ tsp. dried oregano

1 large can diced tomatoes with liquid

1 15oz can low sodium white beans, drained and rinsed

1 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped or 1 tsp. dried parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large sauce pan heat the 4-tbs. olive over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots and celery to the pan and salute until slightly softened, about 4-5 minutes. Add the basil, thyme and oregano to the pan and toast for 1 minute, pour in the vegetable broth and diced tomatoes. Bring the soup to a boil and add in the potatoes and reduce to a simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in green beans, white beans and parsley.