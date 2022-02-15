(Mass Appeal) – Virtually all families like soup and a good one that’s easy to make, delicious and healthy is Minestrone Soup. Ashely Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is here to share her recipe for this soup staple.
Ingredients:
4 tbs. olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
2 medium carrots, chopped
3 ribs celery, chopped
1 cup potatoes, chopped
¼ cup green beans, frozen
4 cups vegetable broth
1 ½ tsp. dried basil
½ tsp. dried thyme
¼ tsp. dried oregano
1 large can diced tomatoes with liquid
1 15oz can low sodium white beans, drained and rinsed
1 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped or 1 tsp. dried parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
In a large sauce pan heat the 4-tbs. olive over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots and celery to the pan and salute until slightly softened, about 4-5 minutes. Add the basil, thyme and oregano to the pan and toast for 1 minute, pour in the vegetable broth and diced tomatoes. Bring the soup to a boil and add in the potatoes and reduce to a simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in green beans, white beans and parsley.