Making a Summer White Bean Salad

(Mass Appeal) – It’s been a hot summer! So if the idea of turning an oven on and heating up the kitchen doesn’t seem appealing, why not make a healthy side dish with no heat needed.

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie joins us with her fast, easy recipe for summer white bean salad.

Ingredients:

1 can low sodium white beans, drained and rinsed

½ pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup fresh green beans, blanched

2 tbs. pistachios or favorite nut

1 tbs. fresh mint, chopped

2 tbs. scallions, chopped

1 tbs. fresh basil, chopped

½ a lemon, zest and juice

¼ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl add the white beans, tomatoes, green beans and pistachios. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Chop the mint, basil and scallions and add herbs to the bowl. Zest the lemon and juice it over the vegetables and drizzle with olive oil. Gently toss until well combined.