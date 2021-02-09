Making a Valentine Dark Chocolate Cake

(Mass Appeal) – Chocolate goes with Valentine’s Day like corned beef goes with St. Patrick’s Day. So, with Valentine’s Day coming this weekend, Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, joins us with a dark chocolate cake recipe that you can make for your sweetie.

Ingredients & Directions:

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, diced plus extra for buttering the baking pan
3/4 cup sugar
Pinch of salt, preferably sea salt such as fleur de sel
4 large eggs, at room temperature
Confectioners’ sugar for dusting

Coffee-Scented Whipped Cream
1 teaspoon finely powdered instant coffee, preferably espresso
1 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 cup heavy or whipping cream
4 tsp confectioner’s sugar

  1. Arrange a rack at center position and preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter an 8-inch straight -sided cake pan that is 2 inches deep or an 8-inch spring form pan. Line the bottom of the pan with a round of parchment cut to fit and butter the parchment.
  2. Place the chocolate and the butter in the top of a double boiler or in a glass or metal bowl set over but not touching a saucepan of simmering water. Stir with a wooden spoon until the chocolate and butter have melted and mixture is smooth.
  3. Remove the top or the double boiler or the bowl from the heat (using potholders because they will be hot). Whisk in the sugar and a pinch of salt until well blended, and then add the eggs, one at a time, whisking well after each addition. Pour the batter into the baking pan and smooth with a spatula.
  4. Bake until the top of the cake is just firm and a tester inserted into the center comes out with a little chocolate on it, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove the cake from the oven and cool in the pan for 15 minutes.
  5. Run a small sharp knife around the inside edge of the pan to loosen cake (and remove sides if using a spring form pan). Place a serving plate over the top of the pan (or cake) and invert. Remove and discard the parchment paper. Cool to room temperature. (Cake can be prepared 2 days ahead; cover tightly with plastic wrap and then with foil and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature 45 minutes before serving.)
  6. For the Coffee-Scented Cream, dissolve the vanilla with the coffee grounds in a small bowl and add to the cream. Whip the cream until soft peaks form. Add the sugar and continue beating until firm, but not stiff. (Cream can be prepared 3 hours ahead; keep covered and refrigerated.)
  7. To serve, cut out a paper heart and center it on the top of the cake, then dust the cake with confectioner’s sugar. Top each slice with a dollop of whipped cream. Serves 8.

