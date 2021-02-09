Making a Valentine Dark Chocolate Cake

(Mass Appeal) – Chocolate goes with Valentine’s Day like corned beef goes with St. Patrick’s Day. So, with Valentine’s Day coming this weekend, Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, joins us with a dark chocolate cake recipe that you can make for your sweetie.

Ingredients & Directions:

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, diced plus extra for buttering the baking pan

3/4 cup sugar

Pinch of salt, preferably sea salt such as fleur de sel

4 large eggs, at room temperature

Confectioners’ sugar for dusting

Coffee-Scented Whipped Cream

1 teaspoon finely powdered instant coffee, preferably espresso

1 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup heavy or whipping cream

4 tsp confectioner’s sugar