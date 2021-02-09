Making a Valentine Dark Chocolate Cake

(Mass Appeal) – Chocolate goes with Valentine’s Day like corned beef goes with St. Patrick’s Day. So, with Valentine’s Day coming this weekend, Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, joins us with a dark chocolate cake recipe that you can make for your sweetie.
Ingredients & Directions:
8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, diced plus extra for buttering the baking pan
3/4 cup sugar
Pinch of salt, preferably sea salt such as fleur de sel
4 large eggs, at room temperature
Confectioners’ sugar for dusting
Coffee-Scented Whipped Cream
1 teaspoon finely powdered instant coffee, preferably espresso
1 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 cup heavy or whipping cream
4 tsp confectioner’s sugar
- Arrange a rack at center position and preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter an 8-inch straight -sided cake pan that is 2 inches deep or an 8-inch spring form pan. Line the bottom of the pan with a round of parchment cut to fit and butter the parchment.
- Place the chocolate and the butter in the top of a double boiler or in a glass or metal bowl set over but not touching a saucepan of simmering water. Stir with a wooden spoon until the chocolate and butter have melted and mixture is smooth.
- Remove the top or the double boiler or the bowl from the heat (using potholders because they will be hot). Whisk in the sugar and a pinch of salt until well blended, and then add the eggs, one at a time, whisking well after each addition. Pour the batter into the baking pan and smooth with a spatula.
- Bake until the top of the cake is just firm and a tester inserted into the center comes out with a little chocolate on it, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove the cake from the oven and cool in the pan for 15 minutes.
- Run a small sharp knife around the inside edge of the pan to loosen cake (and remove sides if using a spring form pan). Place a serving plate over the top of the pan (or cake) and invert. Remove and discard the parchment paper. Cool to room temperature. (Cake can be prepared 2 days ahead; cover tightly with plastic wrap and then with foil and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature 45 minutes before serving.)
- For the Coffee-Scented Cream, dissolve the vanilla with the coffee grounds in a small bowl and add to the cream. Whip the cream until soft peaks form. Add the sugar and continue beating until firm, but not stiff. (Cream can be prepared 3 hours ahead; keep covered and refrigerated.)
- To serve, cut out a paper heart and center it on the top of the cake, then dust the cake with confectioner’s sugar. Top each slice with a dollop of whipped cream. Serves 8.