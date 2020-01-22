Making Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

(Mass Appeal) – We’re taking your traditional chocolate chip cookie recipe and modifying it to make a new and enjoyable treat.

The traditional home baked chocolate chip cookie is a staple in most homes and never goes out of style but there are ways to slightly modify the ingredients to give these cookies a new flavor that everyone will love.

Ashley Tresoline from Bella Foodie teaches us how to include such things as almond flour and coconut flour, along with some other, easily found ingredients to make your baking a little different.