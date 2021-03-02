Making baba ghanoush with Nadim Kashouh

(Mass Appeal) – Nadim Kashouh is the owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill and he’s going to show us how to make a quintessential Mediterranean dish…baba ghanoush.

Ingredients:

2 Eggplant

2 garlic cloves

Salt

Lemon juice

Tahinni Paste

Olive Oil

Grill and peel the 2 eggplant and drain, in a food processor. Add the eggplant, 2 gloves of garlic, half a table spoon of salt, and 2oz of lemon juice. Blend till smooth and at the end, add 2 table spoon of Tahini paste, to serve top with EVOO.