Making baba ghanoush with Nadim Kashouh

(Mass Appeal) – Nadim Kashouh is the owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill and he’s going to show us how to make a quintessential Mediterranean dish…baba ghanoush.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Eggplant
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • Salt
  • Lemon juice
  • Tahinni Paste
  • Olive Oil

Grill and peel the 2 eggplant and drain, in a food processor. Add the eggplant, 2 gloves of garlic, half a table spoon of salt, and 2oz of lemon juice. Blend till smooth and at the end, add 2 table spoon of Tahini paste, to serve top with EVOO.

