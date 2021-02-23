Making blondies with white chocolate chips and cranberries

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a new twist on your old, standard brownies, then don’t go anywhere because Michael Kachadoorian, cookbook author and creator of the WebsiteBakingNaturally.com, is here to show us a new recipe that you will want to try.

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon pink salt

2/3 cup melted butter

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs and 1 egg yolk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

½ teaspoon orange zest

¼ teaspoon orange essence (optional)

1 cup white chocolate chunks

1 cup dried cranberries



DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Butter and line an 8-inch baking pan with parchment paper, set aside.

In a medium bowl, add flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix well. Set aside.

Melt butter. Set aside to cool slightly.

In a large bowl, combine the butter, sugars, and stir. Add all eggs, vanilla, and orange juice, zest, and essence, and whisk until smooth. Stir in dry ingredients and mix until incorporated. Add white chocolate chips and cranberries and stir until fully incorporated.

Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake for 35-38 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool completely. Cut into squares and serve.