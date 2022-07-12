(Mass Appeal) – We spent some time in the kitchen today creating a delicious, yet simple, Puerto Rican dish, Canoa. Jose Hernandez, owner of Palate Latin Cuisine, shows us his recipe.

Canoa: Puerto Rican Style Dish

Ingredients:

1/3 cup of onion, 1/3 cup of red peppers, 1 cup cilantro, 1 1/2 cups of tomato sauce, 1 1/2 pounds of ground beef, table spoon garlic, salt and pepper to taste, ripe plantains

Directions: