Making Cashew Butter and Oat No Bake Bars

(Mass Appeal) – Ashley Tresoline, from Bella Foodie, shows us a snack that’s both healthy and easy to make, and you don’t even need to turn on the oven.

Ingredients:

2 ¼ cups rolled oats

1 ¼ cup oat flour

1 cup coconut oil, melted

1/3 cup pure maple syrup or honey

¼ tsp. salt

1 cup cashew butter or your favorite nut butter

½ cup dark chocolate chips

1 tsp. vanilla extract

In a large mixing bowl add the rolled oats, oat flour and salt until well combined. In a 2-cup measure add the coconut oil, maple syrup and cashew butter, stir until mixed well. Add the wet ingredients into the dry and stir until well incorporated. Fold in chocolate chips. Press into a 9×9 pan and let set for 4 hours or overnight.