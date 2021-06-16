Making cheeseburgers with avocados, bacon, and chipotle mayo for dad

(Mass Appeal) – Burgers are pretty much a staple of comfort food and some places have gone to extreme steps to make burgers unique. Just because they are unique doesn’t mean they are hard to create. Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, is here to show us how to make a really delicious specialty burger.

Cheeseburgers with Avocados, Bacon, and Chipotle Mayo

These burgers are definitely indulgent and definitely a great sandwich to serve dads on Father’s Day! The buns are spread with a quickly assembled chipotle mayo, and these spicy burgers topped with creamy cheese, smashed avocados, thin red onions slices, crispy bacon, and lettuce. You can make the mayo and assemble the patties a day ahead so that a quick grilling and assembly is all that is necessary at serving time.

Chipotle Mayo (recipe follows)

1 pound ground beef, preferably 85 % lean

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Kosher salt

1 medium ripe (but not mushy) avocado

2 teaspoons lime juice

4 slices good quality smoked bacon, fried or microwaved until crisp and then broken in half

5- to 6-ounce piece sharp white cheddar, Mahon, Havarti, Fontina, or other good melting cheese, thinly sliced

1 small red onion, peeled, halved, and cut into paper-thin half-moon slices to yield 3/4 cup

4 leaves Boston lettuce or other leafy lettuce

4 brioche or other good quality hamburger buns

Prepare the Chipotle Mayo and set aside. (If not using immediately, cover and refrigerate.) In a small bowl mix the ground beef, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, and 1 teaspoon salt until well blended. Shape into 4 equal hamburger patties about 4 inches in diameter and 3/8 inch thick. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed. (Burgers can be prepared a day ahead; bring to room temperature 30 minutes before cooking.) Halve and seed avocado, and scrape flesh into a medium bowl. Add lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Smash to a coarse puree with a fork. Set aside. Prepare grill for a hot fire (high temperature). Grill burgers 4 minutes and then turn. Top each burger with enough cheese slices to cover (You may have some cheese left over) and continue grilling until meat is just pink in the center, about 2 minutes or longer. Suggested internal temperature for well cooked burgers is 160 degrees F and 140 degrees F for slightly pink centers.(although even at 140 degrees centers can be cooked through.) Watch carefully as cooking time can vary depending on the intensity of the heat and the type of grill used. Remove burgers from the grill. Spread cut sides of bottoms and tops of buns generously with Chipotle Mayo. Place a lettuce leaf on the bottom bun, then add cheeseburgers. Spoon a fourth of the smashed avocado mixture over burgers and top with red onions. Add bacon slices and cover with tops of buns. Serve immediately. Serves 4.

Chipotle Mayo

2/3 cup good quality prepared mayonnaise such as Hellman’s (see note)

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 teaspoon maple syrup