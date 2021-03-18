Making chickley chutney

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a way to dress up your standard pork loin or chicken breast? Our “diva of deliciousness,” Tinky Weisblat, sent us her easy recipe for chickley chutney – which includes real maple syrup in honor of maple month!

Ingredients:

4 slices good-quality bacon

1 large sweet onion

1 large apple, cut up into small pieces

4 tablespoons maple syrup

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon strong coffee

Directions:

Fry the bacon in small pieces. While it is frying slice the onion thinly and cut each slice in half. When the pieces of bacon have browned a bit add the onion slices and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes; then add the apple pieces.

Cook until the onion almost caramelizes and the apple pieces soften, stirring frequently. (This took me about 1/2 hour, but if your apple softens quickly, it could take you less time,) Add the maple syrup, the vinegar, and the coffee. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until most of the liquid evaporates.

Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. If you’re not ready to use this right away, refrigerate it but warm it slightly before using it.