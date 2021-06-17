Making Chive Blossom Vinegar and Chivy Potato Salad

(Mass Appeal) – Fresh herbs are everywhere this time of year, including a popular member of the onion family! We’re talking about chives. Here with a tasty summertime side dish is our diva of deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat!

Chive Blossom Vinegar and Chivy Potato Salad

Description: Chive blossoms aren’t just pretty; they can also add onion-y flavor to a variety of dishes. Tinky shows us how to make the vinegar and then uses it to make flavorful potato salad.

Cuisine: American

Course: Condiment and Salad

Servings: 6 (for the salad)

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 15 Minutes (but the vinegar takes a couple of days to mature)

Cook Time: 5 minutes for the vinegar; about 15 for the potato salad

Ingredients:

For the Chive Blossom Vinegar:

enough chive blossoms to fill at least half of a clean cup jar

just under 1/2 cup distilled white vinegar

For the Chivy Potato Salad:

5 medium potatoes, cleaned but not necessarily peeled and then diced

the juice of 1/2 lemon

1/4 cup canola or olive oil

salt and pepper to taste (go lightly with the salt!)

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

1 cup mayonnaise (plus more if needed)

2 generous tablespoons chive blossom vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

chopped chives to taste

chopped dill to taste

crumbled bacon for garnish (optional)

Cooking Directions:

Place the chive blossoms in the jar. Heat the vinegar until it smells strong and just starts to bubble around the edges. Pour it over the blossoms, and cover loosely. Later in the day, tighten the cover. Keep the jar in a cool, dark place for 2 days, turning it a couple of times a day; then strain the vinegar into a clean jar through cheesecloth. Makes just under 1 cup of vinegar.

To make the potato salad, boil the potato pieces until they are just tender. Drain them, and toss them with the lemon juice, oil, and some salt. Let the mixture cool. Add the celery, egg, and herbs. Blend the mayonnaise the vinegar, the pepper, and the mustard. Toss this mixture onto the salad. If you need to, add a little more mayonnaise. Taste and adjust the flavors. Top with a few more chopped chives and crumbled bacon (if desired).