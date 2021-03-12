Making chocolate espresso Irish cream cake

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a sweet ending to follow your corned beef and cabbage? Well we’ve got it right here! We are back with Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, and now she’s going to show us how to create an Irish cream cake!

Ingredients:

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups coconut sugar

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 ½ tsp. baking powder

1 ½ tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

2 eggs

1 cup milk

½ cup coconut oil or neutral vegetable oil

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup Irish Cream, I used Espresso Irish Cream

½ cup black strong coffee

Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and heat the oven to 350°F. Grease with cooking spray, three 9×2-inch round cake pans and line the bottoms with parchment. Spray the parchment as well. In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or in a large bowl, using an electric hand-held mixer), briefly blend the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt on low speed. Add the eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla and mix at low speed, scraping the bowl as necessary, until the mixture is thick and creamy, like chocolate frosting, about 5 minutes. With the mixer running, gradually add the hot coffee, mixing at low speed just until combined. The batter will be quite thin. Divide the batter equally among the pans. Bake, switching positions, and rotating the pans halfway through until a tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out with only a few crumbs clinging to it and the center feels firm to the touch, 20 to 25 minutes. Let the cakes cool completely in the pans on racks.