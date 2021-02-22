Making delicious coffeeshop strawberry banana muffins

(Mass Appeal) – As we near the end of heart health month, Jessie-Sierra Ross with the blog, ‘Straight to the Hips, Baby,’ joins us to show how to make a healthy breakfast treat that you can enjoy all year long. It’s Coffeeshop Strawberry Banana Muffins.

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 12 large muffins

2 1/4 cups all purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large (about 1 cup) ripe bananas

1 1/4 cups strawberries

1/2 cup full-fat or low-fat Greek yogurt (I used honey vanilla full-fat)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 350F. Line a standard sized muffin tin with your favorite liners.

In a small microwave safe bowl, melt the stick of butter in 30 second increments until totally melted (you can also melt the butter in a saucepan instead). Allow to cool and reserve.

Mash the bananas in a medium sized bowl and add the vanilla, cooled butter, and yogurt. Mix well.

Wash, dry, and take the tops off of your strawberries. Slice the berries into 1/2 inch pieces. Reserve.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Mix to combine.

Add in the strawberries and stir well, making sure to completely coat the strawberry pieces with the dry mix. This helps the berries avoid sinking to the bottom of the muffin while baking.

Combine the wet mixture to the dry mixture. Stir until just combined.

Take a cookie scoop (I like to use a 1 1/2 tablespoon scoop) and drop 3 scoops into each muffin tin for tall muffins (they don’t really rise because of the lack of egg) or 2 scoops for level muffins. If you aren’t using a scoop, just pile high or fill to level for the same results.

For a true knockout coffee shop look- top the muffins with a bit of raw sugar (Turbinado Sugar), before baking!

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a tester toothpick comes out clean from the center of a muffin.

Allow them to cool in the muffin tin for 5 minutes and then transfer the muffins to a wire rack to cool completely.