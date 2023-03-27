(Mass Appeal) – It’s almost Easter and a fun family craft you can do with your kids or grandkids is making filled Easter eggs. Maureen Basile, Owner of Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe, is here to show us how to make these treats the kids will love.

Supplies For all:

Plastic egg holder

Cooking Spray

Chocolate

Spoon

Fork

Colored foil

Sprinkles

Decorator icing

For all: Spray egg holders with cooking spray. With your finger, rub the spray over each egg cup.

CAUTION: Children should not handle hot caramel or hot marshmallow. If you want to do this with kids, warm the caramel so that it is soft, but not melted. Form egg shape by hand. When caramel is in its liquid state it is quite hot and will cause serious burns.

Caramel Eggs

Ingredients:

2 bags caramels

Sweetened condensed milk

Chocolate

Melt caramel in microwave for one minute. Add two tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk ( or water), stir. Heat at 30 second increments, on high heat, until melted and spoonable. Using spoon, pour the caramel into the prepared egg holders. Let set until firm. Remove from mold and dip into melted chocolate. Let set.

Marshmallow Eggs

Ingredients:

1 bag mini marshmallows

4 tablespoons water

Chocolate

Melt marshmallows and water in microwave safe bowl for one minute on high heat. Stir. If not fully melted, heat for another 30 seconds. With your spoon, pour marshmallow in mold. Let set overnight or several hours until firm. Remove eggs from mold and dip into melted chocolate.