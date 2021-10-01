Making fresh salsa and guacamole

(Mass Appeal) – What’s a good tailgate party without chips, salsa, and guacamole! Here now to show us her spin on these classic dips is our friend, Jessie-Sierra Ross from the blog, Straight to the Hips, Baby!



Are you ready to make the easiest & tastiest fresh dips for your next tailgating party? Spice up the appetizer table with a Homemade Fresh Tomato Salsa and Creamy Guacamole Recipe! This isn’t your typical out-of-the-bottle soupy version of salsa, or tub of bland pre-made guacamole! Diced fresh tomatoes, purple onion, jalapeno peppers, cilantro, avocado, and lime juice join forces to create two colorful dips that people will keep coming back for again and again!



For the Salsa

Ingredients:

4 large ripe tomatoes, finely diced

1 medium purple onion, finely diced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded & finely diced

Juice of half a lime (reserve other half for adjusting the acid after mixing)

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

large pinch of kosher salt

Instructions:

Add the freshly diced tomatoes to a sieve, and gently squeeze some of the tomato juice into a bowl.

Discard the extra juice.

In a large bowl, combine the diced tomatoes, diced onion, diced jalapeno pepper, cilantro, and lime juice.

Add a generous pinch of salt. Mix well.

Add more lime juice & salt to taste.



For the Guacamole

Ingredients:

3 ripe avocados

1/2 cup purple onion, finely diced

1/8-1/4 cup of fresh cilantro, chopped

juice of 1/2 a lime (reserve the other half for adjusting the acidity after mixing)

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 pinch of kosher salt

Instructions:

Cut the avocados around the circumference and discard the seeds.

Scoop out the flesh and place into a large mixing bowl.

Add the juice of 1/2 a lime and with a fork or potato masher, mash the avocado until mixed. I like my guacamole chunky, but you can mix it until smooth.

Add the diced onion, cilantro, salt, and spices. Mix well.

Adjust the salt and lime juice to taste.

